GBPUSD looks to extend corrective recovery strength having halted its recent weakness. Support is located at 1.2800 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.2750 level where a break will turn focus to the 1.2700 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.2650 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.2600 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.2900 with a turn above here allowing for additional strength to build up towards the 1.2950 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3000 level followed by the 1.3050 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside pressure



