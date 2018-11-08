How Quant trading strategies are developed and tested - Podcast with Ernie Chan
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How Quant trading strategies are developed and tested - Podcast with Ernie Chan

8 November 2018, 02:26
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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Chat With Traders

How quantitative trading strategies are created, scrutinized and introduced to the market w/ Ernie Chan.