Stupid Things I Do (While Trading)

I’ve heard it said many times that it is best to learn from the mistakes of others instead of making the mistakes yourself. I completely agree with this philosophy. However, I also believe that pain is an excellent teacher. So despite trying to learn from others, sometimes in our fallible and stubborn human nature we just have to make mistakes and suffer the consequences before we learn. I’ve definitely made more than my share of mistakes since I started trading and would like to share them to offer others an opportunity to learn from them. If you don’t take anything out of these maybe you can at least get a good laugh at my misfortune. I’ve put the mistakes in a couple of categories and will break them down by category over my next few posts. Today I want to cover mistakes that I attribute to a lack of attention to detail. These are some of the most embarrassing and unfortunately my most common mistakes.

1. Not looking at the spread before taking a trade: This one hits me hard because I primarily trade the USDMXN which normally has a high spread anyway (around 70 pips when I trade in the morning). However, there have been a few occasions where I saw what looked like a good opportunity at another time in the day and took the trade without checking the spread only to find out it was absurdly high. I’ve also done this several times on Sunday evenings with other currency pairs. Right after I learned about the high probability of gaps getting filled I tried to trade the gaps when the Sydney exchange opened (on Sunday evening for my time zone). What I learned after the fact was that the spreads are usually as big as the gaps right after market open. These mistakes always make my stomach drop as I look at the chart and see how far the currency pair has to move just to break even.

2. Not checking lot size before taking a trade: I did this just the other day. My EA took a long position on the USDMXN and then stopped out. It was looking like that the pair was going to keep moving down, so I took a short position. The pair almost immediately moved in my favor for about the same number of pips as the loss had been. When I checked my profit expecting to see that I had broken even, I saw that it was still significantly negative. It was then that I realized that I had taken a position 1/6th of the size of the original loss. I still ended up getting a significant portion of my loss back after a couple of other trades but it would’ve been a huge win if I would’ve entered the correct lot size.







