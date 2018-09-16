When the Forex Trend is NOT Your Friend
16 September 2018, 01:53
Scott Fredeman
Scott Fredeman
With Forex MT4 Trading Expert Advisor Grid Systems the retracement is your friend when you are in a losing trade, not the trend. The trend becomes your mortal enemy and you want the reversal to happen as soon as possible. Remember that a Trend does not go on forever and there is one thing that is absolutely sure in Forex. A retracement will happen at some point. You only need to have good money management to make a full recovery from a trend that ran away on you in a range bound system. 

Take a look at these screenshots to see why the Trend is not always your friend:
