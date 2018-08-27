GBPUSD: Looks To Recover Further Higher On Correction

GBPUSD: The pair now faces further corrective recovery as we begin a new week. Support lies at the 1.2800 level where a break will turn attention to the 1.2750 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2700 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.2650 l0evel. Conversely, resistance stands at the 1.2850 levels with a turn above here allowing more strength to build up towards the 1.2900 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 1.2950 level followed by the 1.3000 level. On the whole, GBPUSD remains biased to the upside on further correction.







