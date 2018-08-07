(07 AUGUST 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:AUD better bid following RBA rate decision

The Australian dollar rose more than 0.60% on Tuesday morning after the Reserve Bank of Australia left the Official Cash Rate unchanged at record low 1.50%. Overall, the tone of the stamen hasn’t change much since the July meeting. The central bank still expects the economy to expand by slightly more than 3% in 2018 and 2019; regarding the inflation outlook, the central forecast is for inflation to be higher than 2% in 2019 and 2020. However, due to temporary factors, inflation should eased somewhat in the third quarter of 2018.

Finally, the RBA welcomed the easing of the housing market as housing credit growth continued to decline, thanks to tighter lending standards. The outlook for the labour market continue to rejoice the RBA as the participation rate continue to increase, while the growth in employment remains positive.

Looking at the FX market this morning, the Aussie’ appreciation is rather due to a broad US dollar weakness. Indeed, the greenback lost ground against all its G10 peers, with the Dollar Index falling 0.16% to 95.20. AUD/USD climbed to 0.7434 and is about to test the 0.7441 resistance (high from July 31st). Overall, the currency pair is stuck in range trading for the last two months – just like most of G10 currencies. It looks like investors are waiting to get further clarity on the trade war between the US and its main trading partners. Unfortunately, it could continue for several months.

By Arnaud Masset