Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Monday, May 28th

The EUR/USD pair opened this week with a bullish gap of 35 pips and returned above the level of 1.1700. Today’s upside trend of the pair can be mainly explained by increased buying interest around the common currency, as the Five Star Movement and League failed to form a ruling coalition in Italy. Increased demand for the euro triggered retreat of the US dollar across the market. However, further gains of the pair look limited, as the greenback benefits from the easing tensions between the US and N. Korea. According to the latest tweets of the US President, the US team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit, thereby reviving hopes that the meeting between leaders will take place in June. On the data front, nothing much is scheduled in the data calendar for this Monday, so broad market trend will continue to determine pair’s further direction during this trading session.

The GBP/USD pair trades with a mild bullish bias this Monday, having bounced off the region of its 6-month lows, located near the level of 1.3300. Recent upside trend of the pair is mainly attributed to the subdued dynamics of the greenback, as US bulls seem to have taken another breather, allowing major currencies to correct higher against its American counterpart. However, further growth of the pair looks unlikely, as increased divergence between the Fed and BoE after streak of negative data from the UK economy continues to put pressure on the pound. Today the pair will experience pretty calm session, as both markets will remain closed due to national holidays, so widespread sentiment will remain the key determinant for the pair during this session.

The USD/JPY pair remains pressured at the start of the week, having refreshed it intraday lows in the vicinity of 109.40. One of the main drivers for the pair today is easing geopolitical tensions between the US and N. Korea in response to news headlines, saying that President Trump admits that the Summit with the leader of N. Korea is still possible. Recall, last Thursday Mr. Trump sent a letter to Kim Jong Un, cancelling the June meeting between the nations. Moreover, slight retreat of the US dollar against its major competitors also negatively affects the pair in the first working day of the week. Today we have absolutely empty economic data calendar, so broad market trend will remain as an exclusive driver for the pair on Monday.

The AUD/USD pair follows broad market trend this Monday, however, showing minor gains and keeping its positions in the region of 0.7570. Today downside correction of the US dollar remains the main underlying theme across the market, giving the major currencies another chance to recover the ground and Aussie is no exception. On the other hand, easing concerns over the US-N. Korean drama is limiting pair’s further gains. According to the latest D.Trumpt’s tweets, there is still a chance that the Summit between leaders will take place in June. Looking ahead, today the US data calendar won’t offer investors anything interesting, as the US market will remain closed in observance of Memorial Day, leaving the pair at the mercy of widespread market sentiment.

Major events of the day:

UK - Spring Bank Holiday

US - Memorial Day

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1587 R. 1.1765

USDJPY S. 108.81 R. 110.03

GBPUSD S. 1.3231 R. 1.3423

USDCHF S. 0.9870 R. 0.9952

AUDUSD S. 0.7511 R. 0.7609

NZDUSD S. 0.6886 R. 0.6954

USDCAD S. 1.2823 R. 1.3067





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