Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Tuesday, January 23rd

The EUR/USD pair followed broad market trend, having eased the most part of its yesterday’s gains during Asia. The key reason of pair’s recent drawdown remains renewed demand for the US dollar due to the end of recent drama on the political field of the US, backed by shutdown of the US government. However, further sharp moves of the pair remain capped, as we are getting closer to ECB policy decision, which is scheduled for Thursday. Investors are awaiting for fresh comments regarding changes in forward guidance, which could be implemented early in 2018, as was indicated in the last ECB minutes. Now all traders’ attention shifts toward the German ZEW economic sentiment, however, it will remain the only important data release for today, so USD price dynamics will continue to determine pair’s further direction during this trading session.

The USD/JPY pair received strong bullish impetus, having spiked the level of 111.00 during the Asian trading session, following comments of the BoJ Governor H.Kuroda, made after the meeting of the regulator. As it was widely expected, the BoJ left its interest rate unchanged at -0.10% level, while keeping it monetary policy stance broadly the same, as we have been seeing previously. These results of Bank’s meeting positively affected the yen, as they appeared less dovish then expected by markets. However, the yen failed to keep its positive mood, following dovish comments of the BoJ Chief Kuroda, who stated that the need to maintain powerful monetary easing policy still persists, despite recent positive inflation indicators. On the data front, today the US data calendar won’t bring us anything noteworthy, so investors will continue to digest resent events, thus determining further pair’s direction.

The GBP/USD pair once again refresh its post-Brexit vote highs at 1.1403 spot, however, having met stiff resistance on that psychological level and retreated from its recent highs. The key driving factor for the pair remains recent weakness of the US dollar, which was dominating the market lately. Yesterday GBP/USD received another bullish impetus, which allowed the major to refresh its recent tops, as the US dollar again came under negative pressure due to uncertainty on the political field of the US. However, it seems that US bulls pulled themselves together and regained control over the market, forcing the pair to retreat from its recent highs. Looking ahead, today we will have another quiet session, so US dollar price dynamics will remain the sole driving factor for the pair during this trading session.

Bitcoin is still losing points due to oppression from authorities of Asian countries. The BTC/USD pair is keeping its offered tone for the third consecutive day, having once again visited the area of 10,000. The latest decline of Bitcoin is mainly attributed to intentions from Asian authorities to regulate the cryptomarket. According to latest news, Taiwan’s government is planning to include cryptocurrencies into the program of anti-money laundering. Adding to this, fresh news regarding another attempt of S.Korean government to regulate cryptocurrencies exerted some extra pressure on the market of digital cash. As it turned out, the regulator is planning to force local banks to allow cryptocurrency transactions only between accounts of users, who provided documents confirming their identity. This morning the BTC/USD pair was trading at 10,177.00 mark, while market capitalization of Bitcoin dropped to 178 billion US dollars, according to data from coinmarketcap.com.

Major events of the day:

German ZEW Economic Sentiment – 12.00 (GMT +2)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.2190 R. 1.2306

USDJPY S. 110.15 R. 111.61

GBPUSD S. 1.3810 R. 1.4078

USDCHF S. 0.9569 R. 0.9665

AUDUSD S. 0.7958 R. 0.8056

NZDUSD S. 0.7246 R. 0.7370

USDCAD S. 1.2396 R. 1.2520

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