GBPUSD. 17.01.2018
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 17.01.2018

17 January 2018, 19:06
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
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120
17.01.2018

GBPUSD


GBPUSD managed again today to head or another test to resistance zone 1.3820-40 before market retreat again for drop correction.

Intraday Levels showing support at 1.3725 where as long as market holding above this zone more advance toward 1.3980 is expected.

Below 1.3725 market may head for farther drop correction toward 1.3640-60 before market head for rebound correction movement.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3725    1.3820-40
Level 21.3640-60    1.3905
Level 31.3580    1.3980


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