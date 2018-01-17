GBPUSD. 17.01.2018

GBPUSD managed again today to head or another test to resistance zone 1.3820-40 before market retreat again for drop correction.

Intraday Levels showing support at 1.3725 where as long as market holding above this zone more advance toward 1.3980 is expected.

Below 1.3725 market may head for farther drop correction toward 1.3640-60 before market head for rebound correction movement.

Support Resistance Level 1 1.3725 1.3820-40 Level 2 1.3640-60 1.3905 Level 3 1.3580 1.3980





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