USDJPY. 01.11.2017

USDJPY managed to jump above 113.75 where we still awaiting testing 114.10-25 zone.

From this zone 114.10-25 will expect market to construct another drop wave that may target 111.70-90 zone.

Above 114.50 market may head for new advance that may target 115.40-50 zone.

Support Resistance Level 1 113.60-70 114.10-25 Level 2 113.00 114.50 Level 3 112.25 115.00





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