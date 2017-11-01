USDJPY. 01.11.2017

0
117
01.11.2017
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USDJPY
USDJPY managed to jump above 113.75 where we still awaiting testing 114.10-25 zone.
From this zone 114.10-25 will expect market to construct another drop wave that may target 111.70-90 zone.
Above 114.50 market may head for new advance that may target 115.40-50 zone.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|113.60-70
|114.10-25
|Level 2
|113.00
|114.50
|Level 3
|112.25
|115.00
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