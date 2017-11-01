USDJPY. 01.11.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

USDJPY. 01.11.2017

1 November 2017, 18:46
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
117
01.11.2017

USDJPY 


USDJPY managed to jump above 113.75 where we still awaiting testing 114.10-25 zone.

From this zone 114.10-25 will expect market to construct another drop wave that may target 111.70-90 zone.

Above 114.50 market may head for new advance that may target 115.40-50 zone.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     113.60-70       114.10-25
Level 2113.00      114.50
Level 3112.25    115.00


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