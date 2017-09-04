Trade less is the best way to minimize loses in trading!

Hi Angelito,
I really agree with you, because Swing style is suit for me
or maybe for you too.
Good day,
Yo. (^̮^)
Hi Angelito,
I really agree with you, because Swing style is suit for me
or maybe for you too.
Good day,
Yo. (^̮^)
Yes I favor more on swing strategies,its less stressful and does not require too much time in looking your chart, and I use to trade in the 4hr chart using only 2 currency pair, however just to fulfill my craving for more trades I also try to add one more intraday strategy but using only 1 currency pair and a maximum on 2 trades per day only to minimize the losses just in case, for this to succeed strict discipline must be implemented all the time. I realize now and I stand by it, quality of trades is far more important than quantity. This is actually what real trading is all about!
I agree with you, because when see sideways trend have drawdown enough to reverse profit. It's important to plan money management.