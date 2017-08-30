FOREX FORECAST FOR 30 AUGUST

AUD/USD



The pair came close to the resistance of 0.80 today, after the data on the construction sector were published.



Within the short-term dynamics the pair moved to a new range, and now its movement is limited by the levels of 0.80-0.7960/50. For the growth resumption in the medium term, a sure breakthrough of resistance 0.80 and reliable fundamental stimulus will be required.



In the near future the pair movements will be limited by the resistance zone of 0.7990-0.80 and the support zone of 0.7865-50.

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