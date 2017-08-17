Hi Traders,
We are now offering the opportunity to trade Bitcoin against the USD as a CFD across our MT4 and MT5 platforms!
Bitcoin is currently the hottest product of the year, having gained over 350% since the start of 2017 from $1000 to almost $4500.
Why Trade Bitcoin with IC Markets?
- Trade Bitcoin with up to 1:20 leverage
- IC Markets trading accounts give you the ability to go both long and short
- Eliminate Cryptocurrency Exchange risk by trading with an ASIC-regulated broker
- Lower spreads and faster executions
Bitcoin is popular in trading circles for its wild price swings and can rise and fall hundreds of dollars in a single trading session.
If risk is managed appropriately, Bitcoin trading can be a very lucrative proposition for traders.
AD:
IT WILL RETURN TO 140USD/YEAR INSTEAD OF ONLY 80USD.
SO, HURRY .. REMAINING A SHORT TIME THEN ORIGINAL PRICES WILL BE APPLIED AGAIN.
THE BEST EVER RENTAL FEE!
VERY LIMITED TIME.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18327
..
How To Start Trading Bitcoin:
1. Click here to open a free Live Trading Account with IC Markets
2. Fund your account (minimum deposit $200)
3. Download and login to our MT4/MT5 platform
4. Look for the instrument "Bitcoin"
Please reach out to our Support team if you have any questions, we are available 24/5 via our Live Chat and email (support@icmarkets.com.au).
Bitcoin trading is subject to high volatility, please ensure you have sufficient funds to withstand any adverse market movements that may affect your account.