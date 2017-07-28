Copper repeats the positive closes – Analysis – 28-7-2017

Copper price repeats providing positive closes above the main support level at 2.7000, to confirm the continuation of the expected bullish bias domination, therefore, we will keep waiting for achieving the first main target at 2.9500, reminding you that the continuation of the positive pressure might allow it to move to a new bullish track, to target 3.1000 and 3.2500.

Stochastic keeps its stability within the overbought level to keep providing the required bullish momentum to achieve the waited positive targets.

Expected trading range for today is between 2.7200 and 2.5500

Expected trend for today: Bearish