Forex 21th july 2017 : suggestions for main currencies

Dear readers,

at the end of New York market session, I analyze volatility (ATR) and trend (SMA) indicators on the majors forex pairs,

searching for the most profitable conditions to place a trade.



Yesterday GBPJPY price has closed at 145,19 with -0,40% of negative variation, so for today

I prefer short setups with stop loss over 146,50 area and take profit around 141,90.



I recommend to those who want to follow my indications, to operate by their own strategy and be careful, considering the erratic price movements due to economic calendar news, and plan every trade with suitable risk/reward ratio as allowed by the available capital balance and working time.



Thanks and good job.



