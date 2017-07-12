EURUSD achieves strong gains – Analysis - 12-07-2017

The EURUSD pair succeeded to confirm breaching 1.1418 level strongly after closing the daily candlestick above it, to reinforce the expectations of continuing the rise on the short term basis, and the way is open to head towards our targets that reach to 1.1565 followed by 1.1615.

Therefore, we will continue to suggest the bullish trend for today supported by the EMA50 that carries the price from below, noting that holding above 1.1418 represents the first condition to achieve the suggested targets, as breaking it might push the price to test 1.1285 areas before any new attempt to rise.

Expected trading range for today is between 1.1400 support and 1.1565 resistance.

Expected trend for today: Bullish