FOREX FORECAST FOR 11 JULY

NZD/USD



New Zealand published a report on spending on credit cards today, which did not meet the market expectations. Now NZD/USD is trading at the level of 0.7228, while a break below the key support zone 0.7200 can trigger a downward correction. Tomorrow we‘ll get the results of the auction for dairy product from New Zealand, as well as a report on consumer price inflation. Do not miss out, this information can be very important for NZD in the short term.



USD/JPY



The yen also becomes cheaper against the strengthening of the dollar before Yellen's speech in Congress. From a technical point of view, the pair tests the local resistance in the area of ​​114.37, formed by the May maximum. Further - 115.00, while the pair has a real chance to overcome this area during the next sessions.

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