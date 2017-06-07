GOLD IS OVER MAXIMUM SINCE APRIL, USD IS BELLOW MINIMUM SINCE NOVEMBER

XAU keeps on growing and is very close to the highest peak since the beginning of the year. After last three months it gained 4,2%. Gold is considered to be a safe asset and usually shows growth when the world economy or policy is unstable. In last two weeks there were several events which affected it’s value:





At the same time USD fell down to the minimum level of last seven months because of the low investor confidence. It is the lowest position since Donal Trump became U.S. President. Index DXY, which shows the USD rate against six main world currencies, has lost 0,2% and reached 96,61, which is the worst rate since November 9, 2016.