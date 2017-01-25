Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

25 January 2017, 01:12
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
109

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Jan 24, 4:10 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.063081.068571.070731.074061.076221.079551.08504
USD/JPY110.645112.014112.884113.383114.253114.752116.121
GBP/USD1.223881.236621.244271.249361.257011.26211.27484
USD/CHF0.987520.993490.997090.999461.003061.005431.0114
EUR/CHF1.067491.070531.072151.073571.075191.076611.07965
AUD/USD0.746770.752340.755010.757910.760580.763480.76905
USD/CAD1.279841.299211.307331.318581.32671.337951.35732
NZD/USD0.710670.71750.721040.724330.727870.731160.73799
EUR/GBP0.842250.850850.85390.859450.86250.868050.87665
EUR/JPY119.778120.799121.434121.82122.455122.841123.862
GBP/JPY138.411140.15141.279141.889143.018143.628145.367
CHF/JPY111.751112.589113.12113.427113.958114.265115.103
GBP/CHF1.224651.236871.244851.249091.257071.261311.27353
USD/SEK8.748418.794678.820068.840938.866328.887198.93345
USD/NOK8.23398.288948.319628.343988.374668.399028.45406
EUR/AUD1.401681.409311.411971.416941.41961.424571.4322
EUR/CAD1.37871.397631.404571.416561.42351.435491.45442
AUD/CAD0.976610.988160.99250.999711.004051.011261.02281
AUD/JPY84.04385.00185.60585.95986.56386.91787.875
CAD/JPY82.80184.40985.43186.01787.03987.62589.233
XAU/USD1184.651198.171203.361211.691216.881225.211238.73

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.


 

 