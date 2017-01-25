Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

25 January 2017, 01:09
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
120

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 24, 4:05 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.07091.071811.072261.072721.073171.073631.07454
USD/JPY113.558113.72113.786113.882113.948114.044114.206
GBP/USD1.250431.251651.252351.252871.253571.254091.25531
USD/CHF0.999761.000421.000691.001081.001351.001741.0024
EUR/CHF1.0731.073521.07371.074041.074221.074561.07508
AUD/USD0.756310.757520.758270.758730.759480.759940.76115
USD/CAD1.313721.314591.315041.315461.315911.316331.3172
NZD/USD0.722660.723830.724490.7250.725660.726170.72734
EUR/GBP0.85410.855110.855540.856120.856550.857130.85814
EUR/JPY121.905122.039122.091122.173122.225122.307122.441
GBP/JPY142.326142.504142.588142.682142.766142.86143.038
CHF/JPY113.494113.615113.665113.736113.786113.857113.978
GBP/CHF1.251721.252961.253661.25421.25491.255441.25668
USD/SEK8.833298.841718.845958.850138.854378.858558.86697
USD/NOK8.337328.344728.348288.352128.355688.359528.36692
EUR/AUD1.409281.411561.412391.413841.414671.416121.4184
EUR/CAD1.409171.410271.410781.411371.411881.412471.41357
AUD/CAD0.995310.996720.997630.998130.999040.999541.00095
AUD/JPY86.14886.26786.34486.38686.46386.50586.624
CAD/JPY86.33686.44486.48986.55286.59786.6686.768
XAU/USD1206.831207.911208.491208.991209.571210.071211.15

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.