Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

24 January 2017, 13:03
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
133

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 24, 4:01 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.069881.071771.072991.073661.074881.075551.07744
USD/JPY112.881113.103113.185113.325113.407113.547113.769
GBP/USD1.239641.242251.243871.244861.246481.247471.25008
USD/CHF0.99620.998180.998891.000161.000871.002141.00412
EUR/CHF1.072321.073121.07351.073921.07431.074721.07552
AUD/USD0.752260.754430.75580.75660.757970.758770.76094
USD/CAD1.325951.327431.328061.328911.329541.330391.33187
NZD/USD0.71620.719580.721770.722960.725150.726340.72972
EUR/GBP0.858530.860310.861320.862090.86310.863870.86565
EUR/JPY121.367121.523121.603121.679121.759121.835121.991
GBP/JPY140.548140.845140.964141.142141.261141.439141.736
CHF/JPY112.926113.11113.202113.294113.386113.478113.662
GBP/CHF1.239021.242231.243671.245441.246881.248651.25186
USD/SEK8.800588.819598.826548.83868.845558.857618.87662
USD/NOK8.304578.325458.332738.346338.353618.367218.38809
EUR/AUD1.41521.417091.41781.418981.419691.420871.42276
EUR/CAD1.42231.424571.4261.426841.428271.429111.43138
AUD/CAD1.000331.002881.004511.005431.007061.007981.01053
AUD/JPY85.45785.59485.68385.73185.8285.86886.005
CAD/JPY84.98685.12885.1885.2785.32285.41285.554
XAU/USD1208.431210.761212.281213.091214.611215.421217.75

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.


 