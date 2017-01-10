Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

10 January 2017, 02:13
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
108

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 10, 4:05 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.055931.057471.058171.059011.059711.060551.06209
USD/JPY115.424115.696115.857115.968116.129116.24116.512
GBP/USD1.207881.211591.21331.21531.217011.219011.22272
USD/CHF1.011191.012511.013261.013831.014581.015151.01647
EUR/CHF1.072741.073271.073551.07381.074081.074331.07486
AUD/USD0.730390.732590.733340.734790.735540.736990.73919
USD/CAD1.318861.320331.321281.32181.322751.323271.32474
NZD/USD0.698690.699990.700440.701290.701740.702590.70389
EUR/GBP0.86550.868280.869840.871060.872620.873840.87662
EUR/JPY122.291122.547122.704122.803122.96123.059123.315
GBP/JPY140.171140.573140.771140.975141.173141.377141.779
CHF/JPY113.839114.091114.242114.343114.494114.595114.847
GBP/CHF1.225341.228911.230521.232481.234091.236051.23962
USD/SEK9.010789.022269.028739.033749.040219.045229.0567
USD/NOK8.503718.516788.524418.529858.537488.542928.55599
EUR/AUD1.432361.436621.439411.440881.443671.445141.4494
EUR/CAD1.395951.397861.399041.399771.400951.401681.40359
AUD/CAD0.967120.969260.969990.97140.972130.973540.97568
AUD/JPY84.85685.04185.10985.22685.29485.41185.596
CAD/JPY87.41387.56887.64787.72387.80287.87888.033
XAU/USD1176.991179.471180.511181.951182.991184.431186.91

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.