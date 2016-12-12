Pivot Points Hourly
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Pivot Points Hourly

12 December 2016, 07:40
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
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Pivot Points

Hourly

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Last Updated: Dec 9, 1:30 pm -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.053131.054311.055071.055491.056251.056671.05785
USD/JPY115.039115.136115.182115.233115.279115.33115.427
GBP/USD1.254711.255941.256651.257171.257881.25841.25963
USD/CHF1.016111.016871.017131.017631.017891.018391.01915
EUR/CHF1.07271.07341.073861.07411.074561.07481.0755
AUD/USD0.743680.744340.744740.7450.74540.745660.74632
USD/CAD1.312911.315091.316511.317271.318691.319451.32163
NZD/USD0.71210.712860.713290.713620.714050.714380.71514
EUR/GBP0.837840.838590.839080.839340.839830.840090.84084
EUR/JPY121.377121.508121.59121.639121.721121.77121.901
GBP/JPY144.544144.706144.801144.868144.963145.03145.192
CHF/JPY113.04113.129113.184113.218113.273113.307113.396
GBP/CHF1.277211.278341.278841.279471.279971.28061.28173
USD/SEK9.162179.173889.177799.185599.18959.19739.20901
USD/NOK8.481318.492498.496238.503678.507418.514858.52603
EUR/AUD1.412741.414541.415641.416341.417441.418141.41994
EUR/CAD1.383761.387141.389381.390521.392761.39391.39728
AUD/CAD0.97810.979810.980950.981520.982660.983230.98494
AUD/JPY85.785.78185.82585.86285.90685.94386.024
CAD/JPY87.11887.29287.35787.46687.53187.6487.814
XAU/USD1154.61156.561157.431158.521159.391160.481162.44

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.