Theorem EA
The most powerful part of the EA is the Smart Auto-Close function that has been developed after many years of market experience,
it tracks TP/SL breakouts of the open trades and auto-closes them according to market conditions,
this means that the TP/SL levels are dynamic and not static.
On top of that, Theorem has also another security so that if everything fails, It has the normal Stop Loss which secure your balance
The EA works with Best with EURCHF
It has News WatchDog Filter and the Past News events are injected into the EA code for accurate backtest results.
In order for the "News WatchDog" to function, you should check box “Allow WebRequest” and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list
UPDATED SET FILES JULY 15 2017
Theorem EURCHF M5 default.set
Theorem EURCHF 2ND M5.set
Theorem EURUSD M5.set
Theorem GBPUSD M5.set
AURAFX EURCHF M5.set
AURAFX EURCHF M5 2ND.set
AURA-FX EURCHF M1.set
The SET files use +2 GMT which most Brokers use.
Please check your broker GmtOffset if +2
Theorem works best with Spread 30 points (3 pips) or lower on M5 Chart
HOWEVER if your broker has high spread, you can raise spread limit in your setting (Not so recommended)
To check for any error messages
open File/Open Data Folder/MQL4/Files
check your OrderEvent file.
CONTACT ME IN PRIVATE FOR BROKER RECOMMENDATION
Parameters: Theorem v.6
- UseTimeDistanceFilter True means sleep 4 hours after a stop loss
- EAWorkMode — Switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode
- DrawLines Yes/No (Show Past news on chart)
- List of symbols for news filter Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news, separated by comma.
Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY
- Show lines for news in past Old news events will be shown on the chart
- Pause long before a high importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released
- Pause long after a high importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released
- Pause long before a medium importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released
- Pause long after a medium importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released
- Pause long before a low importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released
- Pause long after a low importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released.
- Pause short before a high importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released
- Pause short after a high importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released
- Pause short before a medium importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released
- Pause short after a medium importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released
- Pause short before a low importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released
- Pause short after a low importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released
- MagicNumber - Trades ID
- Trade Comment - A comment for each trade
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowed price slippage
- MaxSpread - Maximum spread to allow trades
- AggressiveMode - False means "Smartclose unique feature will act at Stop Loss and close trades as extra precaution"
True means "Smartclose feature will close winning trades only" This is measured as Aggressive
- TrailngOn - yes/no
- TrailingStep - trailing in pips when SmartClose activates
- Enable_Buy - Enable long trades
- Algo1 - Algorithm 1 for long direction
- Filter1 - Filter used to allow long trades
- Enable_Sell - Enable short trades
- Algo2 - Algorithm 2 for short direction
- Filter2 - Filter 2 used to allow short trades
- TakeProfitBuy - Take profit for Long trades pips
- TakeProfitSell - Take profit for short trades pips
- StopLoss - Stop loss in pips
- MoneyManagement - Use money management or fixed lot size
- RiskPercentPerTrade- Risk percentage of your balance per trade
- FixedLot- Use fixed lot size
- SmartAutoClose_Buy - Smart AutoClose "Unique feature" for long trades advised to use it to protect your account
- Algo3 - Algorithm 3 used for smart autoclose
- Filter3 - Filter 3 used for smart autoclose
- SmartAutoClose_Sell - Smart AutoClose "Unique feature" for short trades advised to use it to protect your account
- Algo4 - Algorithm 4 used for smart autoclose
- Filter4 - Filter 4 used for smart autoclose
- ManualGmtOffset - Set the GMTOffset of your broker, follow this rule to find your gmtoffset
Broker time minus GMT time = your gmtoffset
- StartHourBuy- Time to start trading long direction
- StartMinuteBuy- Minute to start trading long direction
- StopHourBuy Time to stop trading long direction
- StopMinuteBuy Minute to start trading long direction
- StartHourSell Time to start trading short direction
- StartMinuteSell Minute to start trading short direction
- StopHourSell Time to stop trading short direction
- StopMinuteSell Minute to stop trading short direction
- Trade Friday - True or False
- FIFO Compliant - If set to True the EA will open one trade at a time only, useful for USA brokers rules.
- MarketOpenDelayHours This will put a delay before trading on market open hours monday
- EnableGui - Show information on chart Close this function for FASTER backtest
For any questions private message me