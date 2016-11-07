Theorem EA





Theorem EA Analyzes the market and auto determines the entry levels based on the finding of price fluctuations in quiet periods.



The direction of the trade is determined by the EA's clever adaptive system which has a profit ratio of over %90.



The most powerful part of the EA is the Smart Auto-Close function that has been developed after many years of market experience,

it tracks TP/SL breakouts of the open trades and auto-closes them according to market conditions,

this means that the TP/SL levels are dynamic and not static.

On top of that, Theorem has also another security so that if everything fails, It has the normal Stop Loss which secure your balance

The unique clever way the EA auto-manages your trades cuts drawdowns to the minimum enabling you to start with a low balance like $100

The EA works with Best with EURCHF

It has News WatchDog Filter and the Past News events are injected into the EA code for accurate backtest results.

In order for the "News WatchDog" to function, you should check box “Allow WebRequest” and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list





UPDATED SET FILES JULY 15 2017

Theorem EURCHF M5 default.set

Theorem EURCHF 2ND M5.set

Theorem EURUSD M5.set

Theorem GBPUSD M5.set

AURAFX EURCHF M5.set

AURAFX EURCHF M5 2ND.set

AURA-FX EURCHF M1.set

The SET files use +2 GMT which most Brokers use.

Please check your broker GmtOffset if +2

Theorem works best with Spread 30 points (3 pips) or lower on M5 Chart

HOWEVER if your broker has high spread, you can raise spread limit in your setting (Not so recommended)



To check for any error messages

open File/Open Data Folder/MQL4/Files

check your OrderEvent file.

‌CONTACT ME IN PRIVATE FOR BROKER RECOMMENDATION

Parameters: Theorem v.6



UseTimeDistanceFilter True means sleep 4 hours after a stop loss

True means sleep 4 hours after a stop loss EAWorkMode — Switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode

DrawLines Yes/No (Show Past news on chart)

Yes/No List of symbols for news filter Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news, separated by comma.

Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY

Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news, separated by comma. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY Show lines for news in past Old news events will be shown on the chart

Old news events will be shown on the chart Pause long before a high importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released

Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released Pause long after a high importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released

Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released Pause long before a medium importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released

Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released Pause long after a medium importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released

Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released Pause long before a low importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released

Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released Pause long after a low importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released.

Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released. Pause short before a high importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released

Minutes to Pause before a critical news event is released Pause short after a high importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released

Minutes to Pause after a critical news event is released Pause short before a medium importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released

Minutes to Pause before a medium news event is released Pause short after a medium importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released

Minutes to Pause after a medium news event is released Pause short before a low importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released

Minutes to Pause before a low news event is released Pause short after a low importance news, minutes Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released

Minutes to Pause after a low news event is released MagicNumber - Trades ID

Trades ID Trade Comment - A comment for each trade

A comment for each trade MaxSlippage - maximum allowed price slippage

maximum allowed price slippage MaxSpread - Maximum spread to allow trades

- Maximum spread to allow trades AggressiveMode - False means "Smartclose unique feature will act at Stop Loss and close trades as extra precaution"

True means "Smartclose feature will close winning trades only" This is measured as Aggressive



- False means "Smartclose unique feature will act at Stop Loss and close trades as extra precaution" True means "Smartclose feature will close winning trades only" This is measured as Aggressive TrailngOn - yes/no

yes/no TrailingStep - trailing in pips when SmartClose activates

trailing in pips when SmartClose activates Enable_Buy - Enable long trades

- Enable long trades Algo1 - Algorithm 1 for long direction

- Algorithm 1 for long direction Filter1 - Filter used to allow long trades

- Filter used to allow long trades Enable_Sell - Enable short trades

- Enable short trades Algo2 - Algorithm 2 for short direction

- Algorithm 2 for short direction Filter2 - Filter 2 used to allow short trades

Filter 2 used to allow short trades TakeProfitBuy - Take profit for Long trades pips

Take profit for Long trades pips TakeProfitSell - Take profit for short trades pips

Take profit for short trades pips StopLoss - Stop loss in pips

Stop loss in pips MoneyManagement - Use money management or fixed lot size

- Use money management or fixed lot size RiskPercentPerTrade- Risk percentage of your balance per trade

Risk percentage of your balance per trade FixedLot- Use fixed lot size

Use fixed lot size SmartAutoClose_Buy - Smart AutoClose "Unique feature" for long trades advised to use it to protect your account

- Smart AutoClose "Unique feature" for long trades advised to use it to protect your account Algo3 - Algorithm 3 used for smart autoclose

Algorithm 3 used for smart autoclose Filter3 - Filter 3 used for smart autoclose

Filter 3 used for smart autoclose SmartAutoClose_Sell - Smart AutoClose "Unique feature" for short trades advised to use it to protect your account

- Smart AutoClose "Unique feature" for short trades advised to use it to protect your account Algo4 - Algorithm 4 used for smart autoclose

Algorithm 4 used for smart autoclose Filter4 - Filter 4 used for smart autoclose

Filter 4 used for smart autoclose ManualGmtOffset - Set the GMTOffset of your broker, follow this rule to find your gmtoffset

Broker time minus GMT time = your gmtoffset

Set the GMTOffset of your broker, follow this rule to find your gmtoffset Broker time minus GMT time = your gmtoffset StartHourBuy- Time to start trading long direction

Time to start trading long direction StartMinuteBuy- Minute to start trading long direction

Minute to start trading long direction StopHourBuy Time to stop trading long direction

Time to stop trading long direction StopMinuteBuy Minute to start trading long direction

Minute to start trading long direction StartHourSell Time to start trading short direction

Time to start trading short direction StartMinuteSell Minute to start trading short direction

Minute to start trading short direction StopHourSell Time to stop trading short direction

Time to stop trading short direction StopMinuteSell Minute to stop trading short direction

Minute to stop trading short direction Trade Friday - True or False

- True or False FIFO Compliant - If set to True the EA will open one trade at a time only, useful for USA brokers rules.

- If set to True the EA will open one trade at a time only, useful for USA brokers rules. MarketOpenDelayHours This will put a delay before trading on market open hours monday

This will put a delay before trading on market open hours monday EnableGui - Show information on chart Close this function for FASTER backtest

For any questions private message me