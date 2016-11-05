Nzd jpy sell is the call stop loss 76.2 take profit 74.860
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Nzd jpy sell is the call stop loss 76.2 take profit 74.860

5 November 2016, 12:40
Abdul Ahad Tareen
Abdul Ahad Tareen
0
32

Nzd jpy 

sell is the call 

#Nzd Jpy