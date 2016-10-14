Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

14 October 2016, 10:11
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
134

Pivot Points

Daily

 

Last Updated: Oct 14, 11:05 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.088721.095951.100721.103181.107951.110411.11764
USD/JPY101.269102.571103.122103.873104.424105.175106.477
GBP/USD1.193831.207831.216521.221831.230521.235831.24983
USD/CHF0.977450.982480.984180.987510.989210.992540.99757
EUR/CHF1.081071.085161.087551.089251.091641.093341.09743
AUD/USD0.740110.747620.75220.755130.759710.762640.77015
USD/CAD1.298481.310611.314891.322741.327021.334871.347
NZD/USD0.694140.700890.705170.707640.711920.714390.72114
EUR/GBP0.889170.895950.898790.902730.905570.909510.91629
EUR/JPY112.083113.314113.956114.545115.187115.776117.007
GBP/JPY123.686125.241126.134126.796127.689128.351129.906
CHF/JPY103104.042104.576105.084105.618106.126107.168
GBP/CHF1.183031.19451.20121.205971.212671.217441.22891
USD/SEK8.645838.730598.759158.815358.843918.900118.98487
USD/NOK7.961388.073218.110868.185048.222698.296878.4087
EUR/AUD1.432581.446271.453381.459961.467071.473651.48734
EUR/CAD1.44211.451341.454861.460581.46411.469821.47906
AUD/CAD0.987760.993990.996121.000221.002351.006451.01268
AUD/JPY76.31377.37377.91778.43378.97779.49380.553
CAD/JPY76.85577.63878.10978.42178.89279.20479.987
XAU/USD1239.071248.331252.91257.591262.161266.851276.11

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.