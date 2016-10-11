Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

11 October 2016, 06:17
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
161

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Oct 10, 9:15 pm PDT


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.101261.108431.111031.11561.11821.122771.12994
USD/JPY101.43102.408102.995103.386103.973104.364105.342
GBP/USD1.218261.228211.232021.238161.241971.248111.25806
USD/CHF0.967020.974010.978190.9810.985180.987990.99498
EUR/CHF1.087151.090931.092261.094711.096041.098491.10227
AUD/USD0.750730.755570.758060.760410.76290.765250.77009
USD/CAD1.291911.305781.311581.319651.325451.333521.34739
NZD/USD0.702340.708450.710910.714560.717020.720670.72678
EUR/GBP0.88890.894830.897680.900760.903610.906690.91262
EUR/JPY114.06114.721115.042115.382115.703116.043116.704
GBP/JPY125.769126.898127.459128.027128.588129.156130.285
CHF/JPY104.308104.85105.132105.392105.674105.934106.476
GBP/CHF1.194731.204631.209331.214531.219231.224431.23433
USD/SEK8.539858.59238.621758.644758.67428.69728.74965
USD/NOK7.949238.020518.050918.091798.122198.163078.23435
EUR/AUD1.444031.455631.459731.467231.471331.478831.49043
EUR/CAD1.432481.452441.45981.47241.479761.492361.51232
AUD/CAD0.986130.994790.998291.003451.006951.012111.02077
AUD/JPY76.82877.71978.25478.6179.14579.50180.392
CAD/JPY75.57976.97277.79278.36579.18579.75881.151
XAU/USD1240.891250.361254.851259.831264.321269.31278.77

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.