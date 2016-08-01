Pivot Points WEEKLY
Market News

Pivot Points WEEKLY

1 August 2016, 01:12
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
277

Pivot Points

WEEKLY

Last Updated: Aug 1, 2:10 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.061311.085881.101251.110451.125821.135021.15959
USD/JPY94.05498.806100.403103.558105.155108.31113.062
GBP/USD1.27011.294671.308421.319241.332991.343811.36838
USD/CHF0.912860.944340.956740.975820.988221.00731.03878
EUR/CHF1.055511.070321.076661.085131.091471.099941.11475
AUD/USD0.716150.735140.747310.754130.76630.773120.79211
USD/CAD1.259191.284471.294181.309751.319461.335031.36031
NZD/USD0.658550.68580.703280.713050.730530.74030.76755
EUR/GBP0.813490.827550.835530.841610.849590.855670.86973
EUR/JPY108.456111.721112.837114.986116.102118.251121.516
GBP/JPY125.914131.242133.023136.57138.351141.898147.226
CHF/JPY100.203103.127104.144106.051107.068108.975111.899
GBP/CHF1.225931.257221.269181.288511.300471.31981.35109
USD/SEK8.249788.421398.48838.5938.659918.764618.93622
USD/NOK8.073778.278458.358878.483138.563558.687818.89249
EUR/AUD1.409981.438741.453761.46751.482521.496261.52502
EUR/CAD1.398681.426371.441491.454061.469181.481751.50944
AUD/CAD0.950510.969540.980110.988570.999141.00761.02663
AUD/JPY73.78276.00676.7578.2378.97480.45482.678
CAD/JPY72.92676.04477.11579.16280.23382.2885.398
XAU/USD1253.571296.391323.561339.211366.381382.031424.85

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.
  • DailyFX shows Classical, Camarilla, and Woodie's Pivot Points.