Service Update – Important Changes to Margins and Stops

Dear Matthew,

The referendum to decide Britain’s membership of the EU will take place in 2 weeks time on Thursday the 23rd June. As we approach the day of the vote it is possible that markets will become increasingly volatile.

Whilst this volatility can represent increased opportunities it does also represent increased risk and losses may exceed deposits. In order to protect our clients it is likely that changes will be made to margin rates across our Index, FX and Commodity markets both on the 17th June and again on the day of the vote on the 23rd June. Further changes may occur depending on market volatility.

Notice of any changes will be made ahead of time. Please do take note of any announcements and ensure you have enough funds on your account at all times in order to maintain your open positions.

Further to the above we will be changing the way we stop out MT4 positions going forward. It is essential that all accounts hold sufficient funds to cover 100% of the total margin requirement in order to maintain the open positions. Failure to do so from the 15 June may result in positions being closed significantly earlier than may have been the case previously.

If you have any questions about how these changes will affect you, please contact our customer service team on +44 (0) 20 7392 1494, or by email at customer.service@etxcapital.com.

Kind regards,

ETX Capital