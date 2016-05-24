GBPJPY
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPJPY

24 May 2016, 14:16
Wasim Zayed
Wasim Zayed
0
66
#Just_A_Thought GBPJPY Break Out Trading Opportunity.
#FX #Forex #Trading #GBPUSD #USDJPY
Files:
GBPJPY...Daily.png  64 kb
##gbpjpy