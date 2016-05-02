GBPUSD Technical Analysis: Keeping bullish view

Talking Points:



GBPUSD Technical Strategy: Keeping Bearish view

Elliottwave Count: ZigZag Correction will be our primary choice in count

GBPUSD Start showing divergence on daily bearish trenline and 240min newly created bullish trendline. Current level 1.4650-1.4700 is 100% expansion of zigzag and also testing horizontal resistance.





Long term trend is down and don't see any reason to see bullish count but consider upward move from 1.3850 to 1.4750 is a pair of zigzag correction, Read More

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