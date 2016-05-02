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FxWirePro: USD/INR Breaks Key Support at 66.32, Good to Sell on Rallies
- USD/INR is currently trading at 66.32 marks.
- It made intraday high at 66.41 and low at 66.32 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.
- A daily close below 66.32 will take the parity down around key supports at 66.10/65.95/65.81 marks respectively.
- On the other side, key resistance levels are seen at 66.48/66.72/ 66.86/ 66.95/ 67.15 levels.
- Today India will release Nikkei market manufacturing PMI data at 0500 GMT.
- In addition, Indian stock markets are trading on a lower note. As BSE Sensex was trading 0.71% lower at 25,428 while NSE Nifty fell by 0.73% to 7,792 points.
We prefer to take short position in USD/INR only below 66.30, stop loss 66.72 and target 66.05 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com