FxWirePro: USD/INR Breaks Key Support at 66.32, Good to Sell on Rallies

USD/INR is currently trading at 66.32 marks.

is currently trading at 66.32 marks. It made intraday high at 66.41 and low at 66.32 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

A daily close below 66.32 will take the parity down around key supports at 66.10/65.95/65.81 marks respectively.

On the other side, key resistance levels are seen at 66.48/66.72/ 66.86/ 66.95/ 67.15 levels.

Today India will release Nikkei market manufacturing PMI data at 0500 GMT.

In addition, Indian stock markets are trading on a lower note. As BSE Sensex was trading 0.71% lower at 25,428 while NSE Nifty fell by 0.73% to 7,792 points.



We prefer to take short position in USD/INR only below 66.30, stop loss 66.72 and target 66.05 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









