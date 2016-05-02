Pivot Points Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points Weekly

2 May 2016, 00:16
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
213

Pivot Points

Weekly

Last Updated: May 2, 1:00 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.088281.112741.128581.13721.153041.161661.18612
USD/JPY96.901102.522104.397108.143110.018113.764119.385
GBP/USD1.401781.428791.444691.45581.47171.482811.50982
USD/CHF0.92060.942650.950470.96470.972520.986751.0088
EUR/CHF1.087391.092731.095291.098071.100631.103411.10875
AUD/USD0.720160.741880.750780.76360.77250.785320.80704
USD/CAD1.214991.236871.245891.258751.267771.280631.30251
NZD/USD0.654190.673440.685590.692690.704840.711940.73119
EUR/GBP0.758710.769450.776220.780190.786960.790930.80167
EUR/JPY113.69118.479120.078123.268124.867128.057132.846
GBP/JPY142.577150.166152.71157.755160.299165.344172.933
CHF/JPY103.708107.943109.357112.178113.592116.413120.648
GBP/CHF1.364881.38611.393321.407321.414541.428541.44976
USD/SEK7.706567.881157.950878.055748.125468.230338.40492
USD/NOK7.676557.892067.966088.107578.181598.323088.53859
EUR/AUD1.381471.435131.469881.488791.523541.542451.59611
EUR/CAD1.387661.409581.423081.43151.4451.453421.47534
AUD/CAD0.905360.933880.943880.96240.97240.990921.01944
AUD/JPY71.65577.14878.98982.64184.48288.13493.627
CAD/JPY77.73381.87883.25986.02387.40490.16894.313

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.