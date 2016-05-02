Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

2 May 2016, 00:15
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
199

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: May 2, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.118891.130231.137331.141571.148671.152911.16425
USD/JPY103.064104.987105.63106.91107.553108.833110.756
GBP/USD1.442981.452331.456471.461681.465821.471031.48038
USD/CHF0.940450.950590.954440.960730.964580.970870.98101
EUR/CHF1.089961.093761.09581.097561.09961.101361.10516
AUD/USD0.745420.753550.756610.761680.764740.769810.77794
USD/CAD1.236621.245521.250221.254421.259121.263321.27222
NZD/USD0.687890.69270.695210.697510.700020.702320.70713
EUR/GBP0.76550.773330.778160.781160.785990.788990.79682
EUR/JPY119.555120.825121.251122.095122.521123.365124.635
GBP/JPY150.505153.337154.296156.169157.128159.001161.833
CHF/JPY108.828109.991110.381111.154111.544112.317113.48
GBP/CHF1.378671.391621.396071.404571.409021.417521.43047
USD/SEK7.858397.941887.981248.025378.064738.108868.19235
USD/NOK7.852827.962578.001338.072328.111088.182078.29182
EUR/AUD1.455271.47731.490971.499331.5131.521361.54339
EUR/CAD1.399041.416081.426341.433121.443381.450161.4672
AUD/CAD0.940180.947810.950840.955440.958470.963070.9707
AUD/JPY77.95779.66980.24981.38181.96183.09384.805
CAD/JPY82.05383.60684.12385.15985.67686.71288.265

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.