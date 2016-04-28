FxWirePro: USD/SGD Hovers Around Key Support at 1.3488, a Break Below Targets 1.3420

USD/SGD is currently trading around 1.3490 marks.

is currently trading around 1.3490 marks. It made intraday high at 1.3507 and low at 1.3459 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds initial resistance at 1.3561 levels.

A daily close below 1.3489 will drag the parity down towards 1.3420/1.3352/1.3318/1.3302 levels.

A sustained close above 1.3561 tests key resistances at 1.3628/1.3772/ 1.3817/ 1.3842 marks respectively.

Today Singapore released unemployment rate with flat numbers at 1.9% m/m.



We prefer to take short position in USD/SGD only below 1.3488, stop loss 1.3561 and target 1.3420/1.3361 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









