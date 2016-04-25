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FxWirePro: AUD/NZD Almost Flat As Both the Countries Having Public Holiday in Observance of Anzac Day
- AUD/NZD is trading around 1.1239 marks.
- Pair made intraday high at 1.1247and low at 1.1218 marks.
- Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds immediate support at 1.1150 marks.
- A daily close below 1.1146 will take the parity down towards 1.1062/1.1016/ 1.0934 marks.
- On the other side, a sustained close above 1.1226 will drag the parity higher towards 1.1298/1.1317/1.1352/1.1590 levels.
- Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads up and confirms the bullish trend.
We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD around 1.1220, stop loss 1.1189 and target 1.1298/1.1317 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com