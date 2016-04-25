FxWirePro: AUD/NZD Almost Flat As Both the Countries Having Public Holiday in Observance of Anzac Day

AUD/NZD is trading around 1.1239 marks.

is trading around 1.1239 marks. Pair made intraday high at 1.1247and low at 1.1218 marks.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds immediate support at 1.1150 marks.

A daily close below 1.1146 will take the parity down towards 1.1062/1.1016/ 1.0934 marks.

On the other side, a sustained close above 1.1226 will drag the parity higher towards 1.1298/1.1317/1.1352/1.1590 levels.

Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads up and confirms the bullish trend.



We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD around 1.1220, stop loss 1.1189 and target 1.1298/1.1317 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









