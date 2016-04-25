FxWirePro: Japanese Yen Recovers from 3-Week Low in Early Asia, FOMC and BoJ in Focus for the Week

USD/JPY is currently trading around 111.35 marks.

is currently trading around 111.35 marks. It made intraday high at 111.88 and low at 111.25 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 111.88 marks.

A sustained close above 112 will take the parity higher towards 112.60 and 113.42 levels.

Alternatively, a daily close below 109.89 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 109.48 and 107.87 levels respectively.

This week will be important as U.S. and Japan both will release monetary policy statements.



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