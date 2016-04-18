FxWirePro: Sugar Faces Strong Support at $13.70, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance - $14.95 (7 W EMA).

Major support - $13.70 (200 day MA)

Sugar has made a low of $13.70 and started to recover from that level. It is currently trading around $15.04.

has made a low of $13.70 and started to recover from that level. It is currently trading around $15.04. Short term jump is possible till $15.4/$16.25/$16.75 is possible as long as support $13.70 holds.

term jump is possible till $15.4/$16.25/$16.75 is possible as long as support $13.70 holds. Any break above $14.95 confirms continuation of bull trend a jump till $16.25/$16.75 is possible. The commodity should break above $16.75 for major trend reversal.

The commodity minor support is around $14.50 and break below targets $14/$13.70.



It is good to buy at dips around $14.75-80 with SL around $13.70 for the TP of $16.25/$16.75





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