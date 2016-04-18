FxWirePro: AUD/JPY Holds Cloud Base Support at 82.45, Breaks Below Could See Further Weakness

Oil driven-risk-off after failure of Doha talks drives Yen higher across the board.

AUD/JPY sees 120-pips bearish gap opening, recovers slightly from fresh four-day lows struck at 82.47 in early trades.

sees 120-pips bearish gap opening, recovers slightly from fresh four-day lows struck at 82.47 in early trades. The pair finds strong support by cloud base at 82.45, weakness only on breaks below. Test of 81.86 then likely.

Technicals on daily charts are biased lower, Doji formed in the Asian session. Downside seen on weekly charts.

Pair finds immediate support at 82.45 (cloud base) ahead of 82.21 (Jan 25th lows) and then 82.12 (Jan 22nd lows).

On the upside resistance is located at 82.90 (cloud top), 83 and 83.47 (April 12th highs).

Focus will remain on RBA’s monetary policy meeting minutes due for release tomorrow, no major data is scheduled for the day.



Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 82.90-83 levels, SL: 83.60, TP: 82.45/82/ 81.85







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