The Elliott Wave weekly picture for EURUSD, GBPUSD, Gold, DJIA, Crude Oil

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This weeks analysis points to some major opportunities straight ahead across all the markets I have been looking at in the Elliott wave weekly picture. We saw some nice action in these markets which followed our analysis to a tee! So lets drill down a bit deeper to see if we can get some que’s for the weeks trading ahead of us. This week I analyse of markets accross the asset spectrum from a short and medium term perspective. I hope to give you an idea of the current working elliott wave count of those markets and where the they are likely to move in the coming weeks given the count. The action this week in ... READ MORE