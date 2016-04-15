EU Referendum Watch: Brexit not necessarily a positive outcome for EUR/GBP

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Next week could be a big one for the EUR/GBP due to the large number of market-moving economic data from both the UK and the Eurozone, and the ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday. In addition, traders are still trying to figure out that if Britain were to vote to leave the EU, would this necessarily be a bad or good outcome for the economy in the long run. If bad for the UK, it could be just as bad or even worse one for the Eurozone. Therefore, should the EUR/GBP pair continue pushing higher? Well, this week the cross has actually dropped, not because the GBP had anything to do with it, but rather the euro weakened across the board. The ... READ MORE