AUD/JPY Rebound Eyes Key Near-term Resistance- Bearish Sub-84.72

• AUDJPY Rebound off key support at risk- on the lookout for short-triggers

• Resistance / Bearish invalidation at 84.39/72

• Updated targets & invalidation levels AUDJPY rebounded off a key support confluence last week at the 81-handle with the rebound now approaching some interesting levels of resistance. The immediate focus is on the 50-line of the operative slope extending off the March highs with our bearish invalidation level set to 84.39/72 – a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the late March decline, the 2015 low-day close and the 100-day moving average. We’ll be looking for ... READ MORE