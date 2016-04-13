FXWIREPRO: Silver Hits Fresh 5-Month High at $16.19 But Fails to Sustain- Intraday Bias Remains Slightly Bearish

XAG/USD is currently trading around $15.0160 marks.

is currently trading around $15.0160 marks. It made intraday high at $16.15 and low at $16.01 levels.

Intraday bias remains slightly bullish till the time pair holds immediate support level at $15.98 marks.

On the top side, key resistance is seen at $16.19. A sustained break will take the parity towards $16.34/$17.75 levels.

Alternatively, a daily close below $15.98 will drag the parity back around $15.85/$15.77/$15.68 levels respectively.

Initial support levels are seen at $15.76, $15.73 and $15.32 marks.

Resistance levels are seen at $15.93, $16.34 and $17.75 thereafter.



We prefer to take long position in XAG/USD only above $16.02, stop loss $15.98 and target $16.34 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









