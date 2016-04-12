EUR/USD Now Targets 1.1495 – UOB

Analysts at UOB Group see the pair facing strong resistance in the vicinity of the 1.15 handle.



Key Quotes



“There is not much to add as EUR traded quietly yesterday and closed almost unchanged for the day”.



“The mid-term outlook remains neutral but short-term undertone has improved but any up-move is expected to face stiff resistance at 1.1495”.



“Key support is still at 1.1330 (a clear break would quickly shift the risk to the downside)”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)





