FXWIREPRO: Cloud Base Is Strong Support for AUD/CAD, Weakness Only on Breaks Below 0.9787



AUD/CAD has broken range trade and price action has slipped into the daily cloud, hit session lows at 0.9788.

has broken range trade and price action has slipped into the daily cloud, hit session lows at 0.9788. Momentum studies are neutral, pair struggling to break below cloud base, only break below will see scope for further downside.

Resistance on the upside is located at 0.9864 (5-DMA) ahead of 0.9884 (cloud top).

Downside in the pair has found support by cloud base at 0.9787, breaks below will find next support at 0.97 (rising trendline).





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

