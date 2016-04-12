FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Forms Bearish Bat Pattern, Good to Buy at Dips

Harmonic Pattern Formed – Bearish Bat pattern

– Bearish Bat pattern Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) – 0.8970

The pair has recovered after making a low of 0.8835. It is currently trading around 0.88801.

CAD has rallied against all major pair’s as crude oil continues to stay above $40. Higher oil prices improved the outlook of Canada’s economy ahead of BOC monetary policy announcement this week.

Intraday trend is slightly bullish as long as support 0.8820 holds.

The pair’s minor resistance is around 0.8925 and any break above0.8925 will take the pair to next level 0.8970/0.9020/0.9060.

On the lower side major support is around 0.8820 (Apr 10th low) and break below targets confirms minor trend reversal a decline till 0.8750 is possible .



It is good to buy at dips around 0.8850 with SL around 0.8820 for the TP of 0.8925/0.8970.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









