FXWIREPRO: Indian Rupee Falls Ahead of CPI Data, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

USD/INR is currently trading at 66.43 marks.

is currently trading at 66.43 marks. It made intraday high at 66.44 and low at 66.30 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

A daily close below 66.48 will drag the parity down towards 66.32, 65.02 and 65.96 levels thereafter.

Alternatively, reversal from 66.30 will take the parity up around key resistances at 66.54/66.86/67.18 levels respectively.

Later today, India will release CPI data. Market anticipates CPI to fall to 5.00% m/m vs 5.18% m/m previous release. On the other side, industrial production data likely to rise around 1.0% m/m vs -1.5% previous release.



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.





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