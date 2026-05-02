Week 5 Update: 79% Growth, 4.5% Drawdown & The Midnight Liquidity Trap

Night Scalper™ - 79% Growth, 4.5% Drawdown

Night Scalper continues to execute precisely as intended.

We just closed out Week 5 of the Live Signal, maintaining strict risk management while capturing consistent mean reversion targets during rollover.



Current Live Performance Metrics:





Total Growth: 79%

Maximum Drawdown: 4.5%

Win Rate: 89.1%

Recovery Factor: 35.97





You can check out Night Scalper here: Check out the live signal: Live Signal Check out Night Scalper: Night Scalper On Mql5



The Midnight Liquidity Trap (Why Most Rollover EAs Fail)

A 4.5% drawdown is only possible if your broker environment allows the algorithm to breathe.

If you are running Night Scalper (or any midnight scalping EA) on a standard retail broker (especially if it's not a commission based account), you are walking into a spread trap.

At exactly 00:00 server time (rollover), banks temporarily unplug their pricing algorithms to calculate overnight swaps. Because liquidity vanishes, retail brokers panic and widen their spreads, sometimes by 30 to 40 pips on currency pairs.

This spread spike will trigger your Stop Loss before the trade even has a chance to play out. No EA can survive that environment long-term.





Important Reminder for Night Scalper Users:

To give your account the exact same low spread conditions and parameters currently running on the Live Signal, you need the proper setup.

Do not run this EA blindly. I have compiled the visual hard-data proof of this spread manipulation into an Official Setup Guide for Night Scalper.

For the exact broker and execution requirements needed to best survive the midnight rollover, send me a Direct Message here on MQL5, and I will personally send you the file.

You can contact me directly on MQL5 here: Contact Me





You are of course always welcome to contact me, if you have questions about Night Scalper or just want to talk about trading in general.

Have a great day!





Bjørn Larsen

Founder & Developer,

NoCap FX





