Start signal received!

0
127
1 trading mode - LIVE SIGNAL
3 trades mode - LIVE SIGNAL
Guys, the go-ahead signal has been received. The GRABBER BOT expert advisor is already trading on real accounts and making a profit! There's a lot of work ahead, and my trading bot has some big goals to conquer! Evaluate its advantages to understand that this isn't just a toy, but a truly safe and profitable trading algorithm:
- This multi-currency trading bot works on 11 assets simultaneously.
- Doesn't use martingale
- Does not use averaging
- All trades are protected by stop-loss orders.
Simply install GRABBER BOT on your trading account and start making profits automatically! Completely safe!
1 trading mode - LIVE SIGNAL
3 trades mode - LIVE SIGNAL
TEST RESULTS:
AUDCAD
AUDUSD
EURAUD
EURCAD
EURCHF
EURGBP
GBPAUD
GBPCAD
NZDUSD
USDCAD