US Stock Futures Rise, Investors Eye Alcoa Earnings

US stock futures are trading on a positive note today as risk appetite strengthened in Europe, while investors await Alcoa results.



At the time of writing, Dow futures were trading 64 points or 0.37% higher. S&P 500 futures were up 8 points or 4 points. Nasdaq futures were up 0.40% as well.



Alcoa will report after the market closing. Market expects the aluminum producer to report third straight quarter of decline in revenues and earnings. Traders would also keep an eye on meeting between Fed chief Yellen and President Obama at 3 pm eastern time in the Oval Office of the White House.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

